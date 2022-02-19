Weather Blog

Chilly Saturday with warmer temps on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect a Sunny but chilly day today with warmer temperatures on the way for the end of the weekend.

TODAY: A cold front moves through the state early today. This brings colder air across much of Indiana during the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will stay in the middle 20s. It’s going to be breezy with winds out of the northwest between 10 and 15 mph with gusts close to 30 mph possible. Skies start off partly cloudy with sunshine through much of the day.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear but it turns cold once again. Lows fall into the middle teens across much of the state. Lower teens likely in northern Indiana. Winds drop and switch directions out of the south.

SUNDAY: Look for lots of sunshine as high pressure builds across much of the Great Lakes. Winds pick up a little out of the south and southwest helping to warm us up. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s near 50 for the afternoon. It won’t be as cold Sunday night with lows only falling into the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Temperatures climb even more for Presidents Day. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s. We’ll see a dry day with partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: A system moves into the Great Lakes producing a good chance of showers through the day with highs in the upper 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures begin to return to near normal and eventually below normal readings for the rest of the weekend and next weekend. There’s a system we’re going to be watching for Thursday and Friday. It looks like right now this may produce a wintry mix/snow event Thursday before switching over to all snow late Thursday night and into Friday morning.