Weather Blog

Chilly start Sunday with a spotty shower

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We’re in store for a chilly night with lows falling into the 30s in most spots.

TONIGHT: A Frost Advisory has been issued for northern and eastern Indiana from Sunday 2am-9am.

Temperatures fall into the low 30s in these areas. Central Indiana will see lows falling near 38. Any left over evening showers come to an end tonight and skies become partly cloudy.

SUNDAY: After a chilly start temperatures climb near 60 which is still a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. Skies become partly to mostly cloudy at times. There’s a very slight chance we may see a stray shower pop up at times.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy and it will be cool with lows falling into the lower 40s.

MONDAY: The start of the new workweek will be beautiful! Look for partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures. Highs climb into the low and middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Colder air moves into the state Tuesday and especially Tuesday night. It looks like the air will be cold enough to produce a few snow showers Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

8DAY FORECAST: A few snow showers or light wintry mix will be possible on Wednesday morning. Otherwise look for partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Temperatures stay into the upper 40s Wednesday. Highs climb back into the 50s Thursday and eventually near 60 for the rest of the week. It looks dry for the end of the workweek with a chance of showers Saturday.