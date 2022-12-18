Weather Blog

Chilly Sunday, possible storm next week followed by arctic blast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy start this Sunday with chilly temperatures again this afternoon. We’re keeping an eye on a storm for late next week followed by a bitter blast of cold air.

TODAY: A few flurries are possible early this morning. Be aware of slick spots on some roadways. Little to no accumulation is expected. Clouds to start the day with a few peeks of sun possible for the afternoon. It’s going to be breezy and chilly with highs in the upper 20s near 30. Wind chills are likely to be near 20 for much of the day.

TONIGHT: Hanukkah begins at sundown tonight which is 5:23 p.m. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky and temperatures falling into the 20s. Overnight readings drop into the upper teens.

TOMORROW: The new week starts out quiet with a little sunshine on Monday. Winds ease a bit and become light and variable. Temperatures climb into the low and middle 30s statewide.

TUESDAY: Another quiet day on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Tuesday is the warmest day in the next 8days.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re keeping an eye on a storm system that is set to move into Indiana sometime late Wednesday night into Thursday. Exact track is still a little uncertain with one computer model ushering in warm air and rainfall at the onset of precipitation. If you do have any travel plans stay tuned to the forecast throughout the week for changes. Right now it looks like we have a good chance for rain or snow to begin sometime late Wednesday into Thursday. It will change over to all snow late Thursday and Friday with winds picking up and temperatures tumbling. Highs will likely stay in the teens or even colder for Christmas weekend. Lows may fall as low as zero or below.