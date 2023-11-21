Chilly temperatures and turning sunny by Thanksgiving Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We went through a damp and chilly Tuesday with breezy winds. Rainfall totals didn’t quite meet up to expectations unfortunately as most areas saw 0.25″-0.5″, but any rain was good rain at this point.

We will now focus our attention on a chilly temperature trend as we gradually work back in sunshine.

Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy skies will stay in place tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. Winds will stay a little breezy as well.

Wednesday: We look to see a little bit more sunshine for our Wednesday as cloud cover breaks up a little bit. A breeze out of the northwest will keep our temperatures in check throughout the day as well. Highs will only get into the mid 40s. By Wednesday night, skies will become mostly clear.

Thanksgiving Day: Expect a cold start to Thanksgiving with morning lows in the low 30s. There will be abundant sunshine and a light breeze for the entire day. Highs will manage to scoot into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will stay on the cold side for the final weekend of November. Expect numbers to only rise into the low to mid 40s for Saturday and Sunday. A disturbance could bring some showers and a few flurries our way on Sunday. Going into next week, temperatures will be near to slightly below normal.