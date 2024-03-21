Chilly Thursday, much warmer Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly today with temperatures below normal. Much warmer for your Friday with highs climbing into the 60s for the afternoon.

TODAY: We started out with temperatures into the 20s this morning. A deck of clouds coming into the state for the first part of the day. Some sunshine returns later in the afternoon and evening. Highs today will be much warmer than the morning hours with readings climbing into the middle 40s. This is about 8 to 10 degrees cooler than normal. Winds will not be as breezy and they have switched directions out of the east and southeast.

TONIGHT: Not as cold tonight. A few clouds overnight with lows falling near freezing.

FRIDAY: Skies become partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible later in the afternoon and early evening. It’s going to be much warmer on Friday with highs climbing above normal. We will see temperatures climb into the low and middle 60s for highs. A few spotty showers will be possible after lunch on Friday. It won’t be a complete rain out but we will see spotty showers on and off during the day.

If you are heading to the basketball games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse there’s a chance for a few spotty showers but very mild temperatures for the first and second session.

THIS WEEKEND

Dry conditions for both weekend days are likely. Sunshine returns on Saturday with temperatures a few degrees below normal. Highs climb near 50 on Saturday with some sunshine. A seasonable Sunday is on tap with highs into the low and middle 50s. Look for clouds to increase on Sunday ahead of our next storm system.

Much warmer temperatures next week. Highs climb into the middle and upper 60s on Monday. We are keeping a close eye on a storm system heading this way for next week. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible.