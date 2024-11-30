Chilly weekend, snow showers south later today | Nov. 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wind chill values are in the single digits waking up Saturday morning. The cold air will be the main headline this weekend with the chance of a few snow showers. A winter weather advisory is in place for southern Indiana.

TODAY: Clouds increase. Snow showers are anticipated in south-central Indiana late afternoon into the evening hours. A dusting will be possible south of I-70, but the better snow chances lie in southern parts of the state. High temperatures near 30 degrees with peak wind chill values in the upper teens and lower 20s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with some light flurries possible. Overall from this afternoon through tonight a dusting to 1″ is possible south of I-70 with a corridor of 1″-3″ in southern Indiana. Low temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s.

TOMORROW: A few flurries can’t be ruled out waking up tomorrow morning. Clouds will eventually decrease which should give way to some sun in the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 20s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Sunny skies and cooler air last into early parts of the work week. There is a smaller chance of more precipitation with a weaker system on Wednesday as temperatures rebound into the 40s.