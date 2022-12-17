Weather Blog

Chilly weekend with a few flurries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly and breezy this weekend with a few flurries possible. Even colder air arrives by the end of next week.

TODAY: We’ll see a few flurries throughout the day. While they won’t amount to much as far as accumulation goes you may see them on and off throughout the day. There may be minor accumulations on grassy surfaces. It’s going to be chilly and breezy. Highs stay below normal in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times during the day and may gust up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: A stray flurry is possible with lots of clouds this evening. Winds stay a bit breezy at times and it turns cold. Temperatures fall into the upper teens and near 20.

SUNDAY: We may see a few peeks of sunshine for the end of the weekend. It will still be cold though. Highs stay in the upper 20s to 30 for the afternoon.

MONDAY: Quiet weather continues for the start of the new week. Look for some sunshine with highs in the lower 30s for Monday and Tuesday.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re keeping an eye on a storm system that’s going to head this way for Thursday and Friday. The exact track isn’t set in stone yet however snow, wind are likely and one computer model is even showing rain. One thing is certain, after this system moves out it’s going to get very cold. An arctic blast of air moves into Indiana. Temperatures will stay in the teens for Christmas Eve and lows will be near zero.