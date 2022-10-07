Weather Blog

Chilly weekend with frosty mornings expected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The coldest night of the season is ahead with widespread frost liekly. Then, we look to gradually warm back up going into next week with rain chances down the line.

Friday night: Prepare for a brisk night under mostly clear skies. Frost advisories will be in place across much of the state from 2 AM to 11 AM Saturday morning due to the chilly temperatures. Some areas in northeastern Indiana will even be under freeze warnings. Lows look to tumble into the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: You will want the coat if you’re planning on being outdoors Saturday morning. Keep a jacket on hand as well since temperatures will once again struggle to get out of the 50s for several spots. Skies look to stay mostly clear.

Sunday: Frost will once again be likely across portions of central Indiana early Sunday. Temperatures are set to rebound into the 60s, but it will still be slightly below normal for this time of the year.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend persists into next week with highs eventually returning to the mid 70s by Tuesday. This will open the door for our next shot of rain for Wednesday and Thursday. Another cooldown will then slide in after Wednesday.