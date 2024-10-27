Clear skies and near-record warmth early in the week | Oct. 27, 2024

TONIGHT

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures falling to the upper 30s across much of central Indiana. Light winds from the east southeast will keep the atmosphere calm, with ideal conditions for radiational cooling. Frost is possible in some outlying areas by Monday morning, especially in rural locations. Winds will be light, ranging from 3 to 5 mph.

TOMORROW

Monday looks to be another pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 60s, with southerly winds picking up a bit, ranging from 5 to 10 mph. It will be an excellent day to enjoy fall activities before the warm air surge arrives later in the week.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Cloud cover will increase Monday night, keeping temperatures from dropping too drastically. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 50s, with south winds around 8 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 21 mph will make it feel breezier than earlier in the day.

TUESDAY

A significant warm-up is expected on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching into the low 80s, which is near record warmth for this time of year. Winds will be gusty, with sustained winds between 14 to 16 mph and gusts up to 33 mph from the south. Despite the warmth, humidity levels will remain relatively low, but the dry conditions paired with gusty winds will create an elevated fire weather risk.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies will dominate Tuesday night as temperatures stay mild, only dropping to the low to mid-60s. Winds will stay breezy, around 14 mph, with gusts reaching 28 mph, keeping the air mixed and preventing it from cooling off significantly.

WEDNESDAY

Another unseasonably warm day is expected on Wednesday, with highs again in the low 80s. Winds will continue to be strong from the south southwest at 14 to 16 mph, with gusts up to 33 mph. The dry and windy conditions will persist, maintaining a heightened fire danger across the region.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain chances increase after midnight Wednesday as a cold front begins to approach from the west. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will move into the region after 2 AM, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will remain mild, with lows in the low 60s, and gusty winds from the south at 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

HALLOWEEN

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely during the morning on Halloween. Precipitation will decrease in coverage by the afternoon, but lingering showers may still affect some trick-or-treaters in the evening, particularly in eastern Indiana. Highs will be cooler than earlier in the week, reaching around 70 degrees, with south southwest winds at 11 to 15 mph, gusting up to 26 mph. By Thursday night, rain chances decrease to 30%, with mostly cloudy skies and lows falling into the low 40s as winds shift from the north northwest.

7 DAY FORECAST

The week ahead starts with dry and seasonably mild conditions, with highs in the upper 60s on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday bring near-record warmth, with highs reaching the low 80s, accompanied by gusty south winds. A cold front will move through by Thursday, bringing rain for Halloween and cooler temperatures behind it. By the end of the week, temperatures will return to near normal, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s as dry weather returns for Friday and the weekend.