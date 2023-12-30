Clearing Saturday night, some snow possible Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few areas could see snow to wrap up the year. Slight colder temps on tap to open up 2024

Saturday night:

A surface trough is moving away, leaving us with gradual clearing skies overnight. Temperatures are expected to gradually dip into 20s and lower 30s.



Sunday

On Sunday, an upper level wave will move through the Midwest. There’s not much moisture with this system, however it likely produces widespread flurries with a few embedded snow showers through the afternoon and evening.



Sunday’s temperatures will only jump into the mid-30s.

New Year’s Day:

Lingering isolated snow showers are expected, mainly north of I-70, with little to no accumulation expected. The rest of the day is cloudy and cold, with highs in the mid/upper 30s.



8 day forecast:

Much of our back to work and school forecast looks seasonably and relatively quiet. A weak system mid week could bring a low chance for precipitation, but much more cloud cover. Quiet weather continues until at least next weekend.