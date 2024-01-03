Clearing skies Thursday, calm pattern ends this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The forecast has basically been on autopilot the past couple of days with lots of cloud cover and chilly temperatures. Difference is, some light precipitation slide into our area earlier this afternoon.

We shall see a nice amount of sunshine return to us for Thursday, but that won’t last long with an impending system for this weekend. Then, an even bigger system is ahead early next week.

Wednesday night: Cloud cover will be dominant tonight with the potential for a few flurries. Lows will settle into the mid to upper 20s overnight.

Thursday: Another mainly cloudy start to the day will be on deck for Thursday. However, we will finally break free a bit from the clouds and welcome back a good amount of sunshine. Even though it will be a much brighter day, highs will only make it into the mid 30s due to a light northerly wind.

Friday: Unfortunately, cloud cover will rapidly build back in through Friday, thus quickly ending our enjoyment of solid sunshine. This cloud cover will precede our weekend weather system. Despite skies turning mostly cloudy again, highs will rise into the upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: The first of a couple of systems we are tracking in the extended forecast arrives Saturday with a rain/snow mix possible at times during the morning and afternoon hours. Best chance for light snow accumulation will be in southeastern Indiana. A weaker system may also produce a little bit of light rain and snow on Sunday with highs staying in the upper 30s. The first half of next week looks to feature highs returning to the 40s. Then, the stronger system we’re still keeping our eyes on swings in as early as late Monday night and through Tuesday. Uncertainty remains on track, but both rain and snow will be in play with breezy winds.