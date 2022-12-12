Weather Blog

Clouds continue today with much needed rain by midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been stuck with overcast conditions for the last six days and it doesn’t look like we have a chance of seeing much sunshine today. Sunshine is possible Tuesday but it will be short lived as much needed rain heads this way for the middle of the week.

TODAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are starting off in the 30s this morning. We won’t see the mercury rise too much this afternoon. Look for highs in the low 40s today. Winds remain light for the afternoon.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading out downtown to the Pacers game or to the many holiday light displays it will stay dry this evening. We may see some partial clearing later tonight. Lows fall into the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: There’s a chance we may see a little sunshine early Tuesday. However it’s going to be short lived. Clouds return ahead of our next storm system. We’ll see a chance for a few showers late Tuesday night but the main rain even will happen early Wednesday. Highs Tuesday climb into the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Weather pattern gets active for today. Good chance for some much needed rain Wednesday. Temperatures climb near 50.

8DAY FORECAST: Another rain chance moves in late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures stay in the 40s Thursday. Colder air moves into the state for the end of the workweek and next weekend. Highs stay in the low 30s for the weekend with morning lows in the teens and near 20.