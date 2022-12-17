Weather Blog

Clouds decrease for Sunday

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another night where wind chills will be slipping into the teens. Central Indiana should see some finally for the end of the weekend.

TONIGHT: A few snow showers may be possible early on, but clouds will remain. Any snow accumulations would be minimal. Central Indiana will be breezy with low temperatures around 20 degrees. Wind chill values in the teens.

TOMORROW: Clouds decrease through the morning. Partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. High temperatures around 30 degrees.

MONDAY: Another day with below-average temperatures. Skies will remain partly cloudy. High temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Below-average temperatures settle in through next week. There will be a storm system, to monitor next week Thursday and Friday. It is too early to talk about the track, wintry mix line, and snow totals. Behind that system, it is more certain even colder temperatures enter Indiana leading up to Christmas.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Libya militia held Lockerbie suspect before handover to US

International /

Trump calls on his supporters to stand down on McCarthy opposition

National /

Comeback-king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

Indianapolis Colts /

Woman sentenced to 3 years in drive-by shooting connected to Dreasjon Reed

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.