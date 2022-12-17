Weather Blog

Clouds decrease for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another night where wind chills will be slipping into the teens. Central Indiana should see some finally for the end of the weekend.

TONIGHT: A few snow showers may be possible early on, but clouds will remain. Any snow accumulations would be minimal. Central Indiana will be breezy with low temperatures around 20 degrees. Wind chill values in the teens.

TOMORROW: Clouds decrease through the morning. Partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. High temperatures around 30 degrees.

MONDAY: Another day with below-average temperatures. Skies will remain partly cloudy. High temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Below-average temperatures settle in through next week. There will be a storm system, to monitor next week Thursday and Friday. It is too early to talk about the track, wintry mix line, and snow totals. Behind that system, it is more certain even colder temperatures enter Indiana leading up to Christmas.