Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Clouds decrease on Friday, rare heat on the way

Ryan’s 4 AM forecast 6/14

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After showers and storms Thursday night, central Indiana is in the process of having this storm system exit. Major heat will be the main story of the forecast heading into next week.

TODAY: Isolated storms exit prior to Daybreak. Clouds decrease through the morning. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures will check in around 60 degrees.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies for the entirety of Saturday. This will be our coolest day in the 8-day forecast and central Indiana will still get into the mid-80s for highs.

8-DAY FORECAST: The heat is on the way next week as we are anticipating a heat wave to build in (3 days in a row at/or above 90 degrees). Monday will challenge record highs in the mid-90s with heat index values just getting into the triple digits. Central Indiana will have summer-like pop shower and storm chances early to mid-week. A weak cold front will dive in next Friday which will potentially be our best rain chance in the forecast.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Some rain Thursday night; very...
Weather Blog /
New heat tool introduced by...
Weather Stories /
First 90-degree day in Indiana...
Weather Stories /
High heat with thunderstorm watch...
Weather Blog /
Hot Thursday on the way
Weather /
Hot Thursday with storm potential...
Weather Blog /
Warm Wednesday, even warmer late...
Weather Blog /
Warming trend begins Wednesday
Weather /