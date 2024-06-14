Clouds decrease on Friday, rare heat on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After showers and storms Thursday night, central Indiana is in the process of having this storm system exit. Major heat will be the main story of the forecast heading into next week.

TODAY: Isolated storms exit prior to Daybreak. Clouds decrease through the morning. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures will check in around 60 degrees.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies for the entirety of Saturday. This will be our coolest day in the 8-day forecast and central Indiana will still get into the mid-80s for highs.

8-DAY FORECAST: The heat is on the way next week as we are anticipating a heat wave to build in (3 days in a row at/or above 90 degrees). Monday will challenge record highs in the mid-90s with heat index values just getting into the triple digits. Central Indiana will have summer-like pop shower and storm chances early to mid-week. A weak cold front will dive in next Friday which will potentially be our best rain chance in the forecast.