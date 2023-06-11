Clouds decrease on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain will wrap up in the coming hours as dry conditions work in overnight.

TONIGHT: A few remaining showers early on, then mostly cloudy. Breezy with wind gusts of 25 mph. Low temperatures in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Clouds decrease during the morning. Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Wind gusts to 20 mph. High temperatures in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of rain later on in the day. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Despite a cooler start to the work week, temperatures get back into the low to mid-80s from Wednesday through the weekend. In terms of rain chances, there may be a lingering small rain chance Wednesday, and another system to watch next Saturday.