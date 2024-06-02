Clouds decrease Sunday, warmer air is on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana is still dealing with the lingering impacts of our storm system Saturday. Warmer air is on the way after Sunday with rain chances on the horizon.

TODAY: Areas of patchy fog and light sprinkles waking up. Clouds decrease this afternoon to partly sunny. A very isolated downpour is possible this afternoon but the majority remain dry. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies to start off the night with some fog developing in the early morning. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Areas of fog may linger through parts of the morning. Partly sunny skies are expected for the afternoon as temperatures get much warmer with a light south wind in place. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Ahead of a cold front, rain will be likely late Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now, Indiana is not in a severe risk for either of those days. Temperatures continue to peak in the 80s until this front passes by. Sunshine and dry weather will return to close out the work week.