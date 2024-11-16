Clouds hang tough this weekend, pattern flip next week | Nov. 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds were tough to break to close out the work week. Similar conditions can be expected this weekend with warming temperatures.

TODAY: Patchy fog and cloudy skies this morning. Some breaks in the clouds develop this afternoon, but mostly cloudy skies will stick around. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies remain locked in place. Winds sustained at 5 to 10 mph, Low temperatures in the low 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, slightly warmer for the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60s. Our average high for this time of year is in the low 50s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Rain becomes likely Monday night into Tuesday with a system pushing into the region. A secondary low pressure will develop Wednesday into Thursday bringing an additional chance of precipitation. Much cooler will follow for the end of the week.