Clouds increase later today, two storm systems to keep an eye on

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly start this morning in our area! Our forecast remains relatively quiet until a pattern flip this weekend. Two storm systems are on the horizon.

TODAY: Partly cloudy start. Clouds increase from north to south. An isolated flurry in north-central Indiana cannot be ruled out later today. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies continue to filter into the state. Isolated flurries will be possible mainly north. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Clouds decrease through the morning. Central Indiana will see a good amount of sun in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid-30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A glancing blow of rain/snow will be possible from Friday night into Sunday. This system has trended weaker and further south and east of Indiana.

Scattered rain and snow will be possible Saturday, but Sunday may also bring in some backside precipiation along a weak disturbance. Snow accumulation looks more likely in the states to our east, we will still have to see in Indiana.

An even stronger system will impact Indiana from Tuesday into Wednesday. There is still a lot to determine with this system as well, but it does appear we may be a few degrees warmer than the temperatures on the weekend. Either way, some sort of precipitation will be likely in this time frame whether it is rain or snow.