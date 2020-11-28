Clouds increase Sunday, snow and cold next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Skies stay clear tonight with lows fall into the lower 30s.

TONIGHT: After a beautiful day we will continue to see mostly clear skies. Lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Skies start off mostly sunny but clouds begin to increase throughout the afternoon. We’ll see a nice day with highs climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain begins to move into the state late Sunday night. Colder air arrives and it changes over to snow after midnight. Lows fall around freezing.

MONDAY: Snow will be likely for the Monday morning commute. The best chance for accumulating snow will be from Indianapolis to the eastern part of the state. It’s going to be windy during the day on Monday with gusts near 30 mph. Colder air sinks in and highs will stay in the upper 30s.

Trending Headlines

Several factors will be in play with this system to determine how much snow we see. Ground temperatures are still relatively warm meaning a lot of the snow will melt on contact. If the colder air arrives later or the precipitation shield moves farther east snow fall totals will be lower. I think most areas will pick up less than an inch of snow. However areas east of Indianapolis may pick up an inch or two.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly cloudy with a few flurries/snow showers staying around the area. It will be cold with lows fall into the 20s.

TUESDAY: A few flurries will be possible Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. It stays chilly with highs close to freezing.

8DAY FORECAST: The cold air sticks around for the rest of the week. Highs say in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll see dry days Wednesday and Thursday but there’s a chance for a rain /snow mix Friday and Saturday.