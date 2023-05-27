Clouds increase today, a full breakdown of the Indy 500 forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry air is firmly in place waking up in central Indiana this Saturday morning. This will play a huge role in our forecast this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny start, clouds increase throughout the day. High temperatures to around 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies take hold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY/INDY 500: Mostly cloudy, but dry as an upper-level low spins to our south and east. Central Indiana will have a lot of dry air in place, so any showers from this system will be confined to possibly a few sprinkles in the south and eastern sections of Indiana. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than Saturday with these clouds with highs in the mid-70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Memorial Day will be back under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are really set to warm up mid to late week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and possibly low 90s during this stretch. Dry conditions should remain with no major system on the way, but the chance of isolated pop-storms will be present late-week.