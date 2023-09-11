Clouds increase today ahead of our next rain chance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a gorgeous weekend, nice weather continues into Monday. On Sunday, temperatures fell just short of 80 degrees for most. Eventually, big changes arrive in the forecast after a system passes Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies to start off the day, but clouds will increase throughout the day. The first few showers arrive north and west late in the day. High temperatures in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Our sunset in Indianapolis is at 8 PM. This is the last 8 PM sunset of 2023 and the next sunset at 8 PM or later comes on March 23, 2024. Scattered on/off showers can be expected with the first few arriving shortly after sunset to the west. Low temperature in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers remain mainly in the morning. The afternoon should be more quiet with only a stray shower chance. Overall, rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.10″-0.50″ with higher amounts possible. High temperatures in the low 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Dry and cooler than conditions last the rest of the week. Humidity will be held in check behind this system on Tuesday as well. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s Wednesday through Friday before bouncing back slightly for the weekend. A few overnight lows will have the chance to dip back into the 40s for the first time on May 26.

The Zone forecast is looking good for high school football this Friday. Our next chance of rain to watch will arrive next Sunday.