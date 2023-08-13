Clouds increase today, soaking rain Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice start to the forecast for Sunday, but changes are on the way for the overnight hours and start of the work week.

TODAY: Clouds increase throughout the day ahead of our next rain chance. Showers and storms will be possible in the last few hours of daylight, but primarily overnight. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms become likely as the night goes on. A marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather will be in place with damaging wind as the primary threat. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Showers and storms remain likely in the forecast. This will be a soaking rain chance with a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather. Multiple spots in south central Indiana will have the opportunity to pick up 1″ of rainfall. Afternoon rain will not be as widespread as showers waking up in the morning. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures remain cooler as clouds start to exit Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Thursday will bring in an isolated chance of a shower or storm, but generally, we are entering a dry streak after Monday. Next weekend, the heat and humidity start to bounce back.