Clouds increase today, widespread rain tonight | Nov. 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Everyone in Indiana is waking up dry. However, widespread rain will move in primarily tonight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies will turn into mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers start to move in for the evening from the southwest into the overnight hours. The IU game may have to dodge some of these spottier showers before rain fills in for the overnight. High temperatures in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Widespread rain, on/off in nature, is likely. Severe weather is not expected, but rumbles of thunder could be mixed into these showers. Low temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

TOMORROW: AM on/off showers are likely. Central Indiana should start to dry off for the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid-60s. Areas could pick up 0.5″ from this system as a whole.

7-DAY FORECAST: Veterans Day and Tuesday are looking fantastic with plenty of sunshine. A quick-moving front brings in a chance of rain for Wednesday before drying out for the end of the week.