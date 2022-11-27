Weather Blog

Clouds linger Monday, seasonable temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The steady rain has exited central Indiana, but the clouds aren’t going anywhere this evening.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies remain in place could still see some areas of patchy drizzle. Winds will gust to 20-25 mph to start the night but gradually decrease into the early morning. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: There will be no chance of rain for Monday, but skies will be mostly cloudy. Seasonable air works in with highs in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Mild and mostly cloudy. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder arrive late in the day into the overnight hours. Highs in the upper 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Wednesday will bring another chance at precipitation that could switch over to a wintry mix. Cooler air rushes in Thursday with highs in the mid-30s. However, temperatures should climb back into the 50s by next weekend.