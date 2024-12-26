Clouds, mild temps and rain returning | Dec. 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Dreary conditions for the day today with a few very light spotty showers. Warmer temperatures have arrived and will stick around through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies through much of the day today We will see light winds and incredibly mild temperatures. We could see a little bit of drizzle here and there throughout the mid-morning and into the early afternoon. A few rays of sunshine could also be possible into the afternoon hours but in general clouds should stick around through much of the day. High temperatures will climb into the lower 50s which is well above normal for this time of year.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy conditions expected overnight tonight with low temperatures falling into the low and middle 40s. If you are heading to the Paces game we should be dry heading into the fieldhouse.

FRIDAY: Another round of rain will arrive for your Friday. Look for mostly cloudy conditions on and off showers will be likely throughout the day on your Friday. Highs climb into the low and middle 50s. The warmer weather will continue as we head into the weekend .

WEEKEND FORECAST: Mostly cloudy conditions on Saturday have a good chance of some scattered showers. High temperatures climb close to 60 degrees. The record for Saturday is 65 set back in 1984. For the end of the weekend there is still a good chance of some rain, mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. High temperatures still above normal into the lower 50s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies on your Monday. High temperatures still above normal into the lower 50s. We are going to watch another round of rain moving through on Tuesday. Showers will be likely with windy conditions. Temperatures on Tuesday drop into the mid 40s. And a pattern flip happens for next week temperatures drop back into the 30s.