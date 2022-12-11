Weather Blog

Clouds struggle to break Monday

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our gloomy stretch remains tough to shake heading into the start of the work week in central Indiana. Towards the middle of the week, we will be watching for a better chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies hold firmly in place with light wind. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Cloudy and gloomy again with low-level clouds hanging around. A few could see some small breaks in the clouds late in the day, but most stay cloudy. High temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy start, before clouds increase throughout the day. Highs in the mid-40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A strong system will bring soaking rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Colder air then works into central Indiana which may bring a rain/snow chance to close out the week.

