Clouds thicken up late Monday, storm system misses south

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds thicken up today as storm system approaches the Ohio River Valley. However, this storm system has trended south with not many impacts expected in central Indiana.

Winter weather advisories are in place for southern Indiana from 7 pm Monday until 7 am Tuesday.

TODAY: Clouds will increase as the day goes on. There has been a considerable shift south with our next storm system. Much of central Indiana will now remain dry late Monday into Monday night. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow misses to the south. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the early morning. Low temperatures near 30 degrees. Only S/SE Indiana will have a chance at rain/snow now with this shift.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with more clouds north and east. High temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Get used to highs in the 40s for the work week. The exception will be Wednesday as we make a run at 50 degrees. A system on Thursday will bring in scattered showers. Another quick-hitting storm gives us the chance of rain/snow late Friday into early Saturday. All-Star Weekend on Saturday will feature some spotty flurries, but most remain dry. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s on Saturday and high 40s on Sunday.