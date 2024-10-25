Cloudy afternoon, cooler weekend | Oct. 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers and even thunderstorms this morning will move off to the east. Cloud stick around for the rest of the day today and we will have a cooler weekend.

TODAY: A mild start with temperatures into the 50s this morning. We will see temperatures later this afternoon climb into the 70s and central Indiana upper 70s in southern Indiana and northern Indiana will stay into the 60s. A few spotty showers will continue through about the lunch hour. Much of the rain comes to an end by the evening rush hour. We picked up about 0.02 inches of rainfall from the showers this morning. If we do not see any rainfall for the rest of the month, this may be the driest October on record in Indy.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy skies for football games later tonight it will be dry. Eventually we clear overnight and temperatures fall into the low end middle 40s .

COOLER WEEKEND

Cooler weekend on tap across much of Indiana. A cold front will bring near normal temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday high temperatures will reach 64 under a partly cloudy sky. If you are heading to any of the college football games on Saturday afternoon it will be dry but temperatures into the upper 50s by about the noon kickoff.

Some frost will be possible early Sunday morning with temperatures falling into the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine on Sunday afternoon with highs right around normal into the lower 60s .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures continue to climb back into the 70s for much of next week. It will be dry Monday through Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. It’s also going to be pretty windy on Tuesday and Wednesday would partly cloudy skies and highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s. Halloween right now looks like it will be on the warmer side however there is a chance of rain possible.