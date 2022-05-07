Weather Blog

Cloudy and breezy start to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few spotty sprinkles are possible early this morning. We’ll dry out for the weekend with sunshine for Mother’s Day.

TODAY: Lots of clouds this morning with a few light showers or patches of drizzle. Temperatures start in the lower 50s this morning. Light rain departs by late morning but we’ll hang on to cloud cover for much of the day. Clouds gradually break up for the late afternoon and evening hours. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds out of the northeast and may gust near 20-25 mph. Highs climb into the low and middle 60s.

TONIGHT: Skies clear throughout the night and it turns cool. Lows fall into the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: It’s going to be a beautiful day for Mother’s Day. We’ll see lots of sunshine with seasonable temperatures. Highs will be near 70. Winds may be a touch breezy but overall a great end to the weekend.

MONDAY: The start of the new workweek will be quiet and dry. We’ll see lots of sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 70s near 80.

8DAY FORECAST: The upper level pattern shows a ridge of high pressure building across the eastern two thirds of the country. This means a dry and much warmer pattern for us here in Indiana. Temperatures climb into the middle and even upper 80s for the middle of the week. It stays dry and sunny for the next several days with above normal temperatures in the 80s.