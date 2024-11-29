Cloudy and chilly Friday, cold weekend | Nov. 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Some of the coldest air of the season will move into the state for this weekend.

TODAY: Temperatures are starting into the 20s this morning. It will continue to be cold for much of this afternoon. If you are out shopping trying to score some great deals be sure that you are bundling up. Much of the state will stay below freezing for the afternoon. The normal high for this time of the year is 46 and we will be well below that today. Highs in Indianapolis will only reach the 30 degree mark. We will see mostly cloudy skies and even a few flurries at times. Winds will be a bit brisk. They may gust up to 20 miles per hour which will put a bite in the air.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Pacers game or to downtown Indianapolis for the Circle of Lights celebration dress in layers. It will be cold! Temperatures will fall into the 20s this evening with wind chill values even lower. Overnight lows dip into the teens.

COLD WEEKEND

Some of the coldest air of the season will arrive this weekend. Highs on Saturday will stay into the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you will be out for small business Saturday it will be dry but we will see a few clouds. A quick moving system moves across the state Saturday afternoon and evening bringing parts of the state a few snow showers. Highs will stay below freezing for the entire weekend.

If you are heading to the Old Oaken Bucket game dress in layers to stay warm! Temperatures at kickoff in Bloomington will be in the 20s.

SUNDAY: It will start off in the teens again early Sunday morning. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs staying well below normal. Highs will not even reach the freezing mark again. We will likely stay around 30.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: As the kids head back to school it will be incredibly chilly at the bus stop. Temperatures fall into the teens to start off Monday. The full winter gear will be needed! Temperatures gradually climb back to freezing for the middle of the week.