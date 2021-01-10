Cloudy and chilly start to Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clouds return for the beginning of the new workweek.

TONIGHT: We’ll see mostly cloudy skies across much of the state. It will be chilly with lows falling into the lower 20s.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies start off the day on Monday. Some sunshine peeks through during the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the west. Highs climb into the middle 30s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy and once again we’ll see a chilly night. Lows fall into the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures warm up a few degrees. Look for highs in the upper 30s close to 40 degrees by the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures continue to slowly climb into the low and even middle 40s for the middle of the workweek. The first part of the week looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. A system approaches the area late Thursday and Friday bringing a chance for a wintry mix and a few snow showers Friday. Temperatures drop back into the lower 30s for the end of the week and next weekend.