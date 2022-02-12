Weather Blog

Cloudy and chilly weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a wintry-like weekend across the state.

TODAY: It’s going to be cloudy and chilly for most of the weekend. Today, look for a few flurries under mostly cloudy skies. It’s going to be chilly with temperatures staying into the low and middle 20s.

TONIGHT: Clouds hang around through the overnight hours. It’s going to be cold. Lows drop into the lower teens.

SUNDAY: The chilly weather continues for the end of the weekend. We’ll see a system move through, bringing us a chance for a few snow showers Sunday. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 20s.

MONDAY: After a cold start with lows in the teens, we’ll see temperatures beginning to rise for the afternoon. Highs will be near freezing with partly cloudy skies.

8DAY FORECAST: A warmup arrives for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures slowly rise for the rest of the week. Look for sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. A system moves into the area late Wednesday, bringing rain to the state for much of the day Thursday before changing over to a wintry mix late Thursday night. Temperatures climb into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.