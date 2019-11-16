Cloudy and cool end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clear and chilly tonight but clouds return for the end of the weekend.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading out this evening we’ll see mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Overnight lows fall into the low and middle 20s.

SUNDAY: We’re in store for a sunny start Sunday morning. Clouds return to the state throughout much of the afternoon. It’s going to be dry but there’s a small chance we may see an isolated shower or sprinkle north and west of Indianapolis. If you’re heading to the Colts game temperatures will be in the upper 30s close to 40 for kickoff. Temperatures won’t climb very much with the clouds in the afternoon. Look for highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: The clouds stick around for the beginning of the work week. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Monday with a slight chance for a light sprinkle or shower. Highs climb into the middle 40s which is still about 5-8 degrees below normal for this time of year.

8DAY FORECAST: Quiet weather continues for the first part of the work week. Skies stay partly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 40s Tuesday and then rise into the lower 50s for both Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday a system rolls through the state and brings us a good chance for some rain. Colder air filters into the area on Friday morning so some snowflakes could mix in early in the morning.