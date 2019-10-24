Cloudy, cool for end of week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’ll be cloudy and cool Thursday night.

THURSDAY NIGHT: There’s a slight chance we may see a stray shower or light sprinkle. Otherwise, the clouds will hang on through the end of the night. Temperatures will fall into the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: We’ll see an early morning shower or possible light sprinkle. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It’s going to be cool for Friday night high school football games. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s by the beginning of the game and overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: A potent area of low pressure will head into the state Saturday. We’ll see a good chance for a showers in the morning, afternoon and evening. Some of the rain may be moderate to heavy at times. Rainfall amounts may reach an inch in some spots. Highs will climb into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A few showers will linger into the first part of Sunday. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs climb into the lower 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will fall below normal for much of next week. It looks like we’ll be dry for the first part of the workweek. There’s a chance for a few showers late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures may fall just enough that a few flurries may mix in early Thursday morning. It’s still a bit early but does look like it will be chilly for Halloween.