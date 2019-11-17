Cloudy and cool stretch continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Cloudy and cool tonight.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the upper 30s later this evening. Lows fall just below freezing by early Monday morning. There’s a slight chance we may see a few light sprinkles or a few flurries.

MONDAY: A sprinkle or flurry will be possible early in the day otherwise look for lots of cloud cover. Highs stay in the lower 40s which is almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and dry with a few light showers north and east of Indianapolis. Lows fall around freezing.

TUESDAY: Clouds hang around through Tuesday. Temperatures climb a few more degrees with highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns on Wednesday and warmer temperatures head this way. Highs climb into the lower 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures climb even more on Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. However there’s a good chance we’ll see rain during the day Thursday. Temperatures fall back into the 40s for the end of the week and into next weekend. There’s a chance for some rain on Saturday with highs in the lower 40s.