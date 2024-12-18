Cloudy and cool Wednesday, even colder late week | Dec 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A wet start across much of Indiana this morning. We will see colder temperatures work in for the rest of the week with even a few snow showers.

TODAY: much of the rain will move off to the east of us for the afternoon. We will look for mostly cloudy conditions through the rest of the day and it will be on the chilly side. We may see winds pick up briefly and be a touch breezy at times during the day today. Temperatures only climb into the upper thirties near 40. Today is high temperatures are actually right on par for normal for this time of year.

TONIGHT: look for lots of clouds heading into the night tonight and it will be on the colder side. Low temperatures fall into the mid-20s across much of the state.

THURSDAY: We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky for your Thursday. A little bit of sunshine is possible but that will not warm us up all that much. High’s climb into the mid and upper thirties later into the afternoon.

FRIDAY: a clipper system moves down from Canada on Friday producing mostly cloudy skies. We will see some scattered snow showers possible across parts of the state. Little to no accumulation is expected. High temperatures will stay into the mid-30s for the afternoon on Friday.

If you are heading up to South bend to watch the Notre Dame and IU game be prepared for cold conditions. Temperatures at kickoff will be into the upper 20s and there is a chance we could see a few lake effect snow showers in northern Indiana.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: much colder heading into the weekend look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday but highs only around 30. If you are heading to the colts game on Sunday and will be tailgating be prepared for a cold start. Morning temperatures will be into the teens with highs only around 30 for the afternoon .

Looking ahead to Christmas week we have some strong signals that suggest it will be above normal. There are also indications we may see rain showers Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.