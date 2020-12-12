Cloudy and cool weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–After a wet start to Saturday morning we will stay dry but cloudy throughout the rest of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around for the evening tonight. It will be a touch breezy early in the evening. Winds drop throughout the overnight hours. Lows fall into the low and middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Much of the day stays overcast. Look for a dry day with temperatures around normal for this time of the year. Highs climb into the upper 30s near 40.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds hang around yet again but slowly begin to break up late Sunday night in central Indiana. However there’s a slight chance of a few showers in the southern part of the state. It will be chilly with lows falling into the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Clouds begin to break up and we’ll finally see some sunshine on Monday. It will be a cooler day with highs stay in the middle 30s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay around or slightly below normal for the rest of the week. There’s a slight chance we may see a little light snow early Wednesday morning. Clouds hang around for much of the week with another chance for a few snow showers on Saturday.