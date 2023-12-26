Cloudy and cooler Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cloudy and cooler Tuesday expected across the state. We’re coming off a very mild Christmas with temperatures about 20 degrees above normal. Highs on Christmas Day were into the upper 50s. We hit 59 in Indianapolis which ties for the fourth warmest Christmas on record. Cooler temperatures are here to stay for the rest of the week.

Rainfall has exited the state but not before picking up about a quarter of an inch in Indianapolis. We’re still running at more than an inch deficit for the month of December. Drought monitor still has us in a moderate drought for much of the state.

TODAY: Lots of clouds in place for the day today. We’ll see the possibility of a few peaks of sunshine. We’ve already hit our high for the day today shortly after midnight. Temperatures will stay steady and eventually fall later this afternoon and evening into the middle and upper 40s into the lower 40s. Normal high for this time of the year is 38. We will still see temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than normal. Clouds eventually break up later this afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy. It turns much cooler than it has been in recent nights. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A frosty start to the day Wednesday. Skies become partly to mostly cloudy during the day. While we’ll see some sunshine at times clouds win out. Temperatures stay above normal with highs in the middle to upper 40s in some spots. It stays dry through much of Wednesday.

LATE THIS WEEK

THURSDAY: Clouds stick around for the end of the week. Some spots may see a few light showers as an area of low pressure gets cut off from the main flow. It will bring several chances of rain Thursday and Friday. We may see a few spots with some light snow showers and flurries. Either way precipitation will be light.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

It looks like we’re going to end the year with temperatures near normal in the upper 30s near 40. Saturday looks dry but a few rain or snow showers are possible on Sunday. Highs drop into the 30s as we begin a new year.