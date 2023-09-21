Cloudy but above normal Thursday, warm weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We could use rain but it looks like showers will stay to the west of us. We will hang on to mostly cloudy skies through much of the day. Temperatures will be into the 80s this afternoon.

TODAY: A batch of showers is moving north and right along the Indiana/Illinois state lane. Showers are falling apart as the move north due to dry air across much of the state. A few spots in western Indiana may see a few light showers, otherwise look for more clouds than sun today. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

NEW DROUGHT MONITOR

The new Drought Monitor has come out and it has most of the state in the abnormally dry category. Areas in northern Indiana have moved into the moderate drought category. We’re seeing a big deficit with rainfall this month. So far we’ve only picked up 0.17 inches of rain for September in Indianapolis. We’re running almost two inches below normal for the month. It doesn’t look like we have significant rain chances in the next coming days.

TONIGHT: We’ll hang on to the clouds through the night. It’s going to be mild once again. Lows will fall into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Weather for Friday looks FANTASTIC! It’s going to be dry, sunny, low humidity with highs in the 80s. Friday night football games look dry too. Temperatures around kickoff will be into the lower 80s with dry conditions.

WEEKEND FORECAST

This weekend looks great for any outdoor activity you may have. It’s going to be sunny and dry with highs in the lower 80s. Fall officially begins early Saturday morning with the autumnal equinox.

8DAY FORECAST: Next week temperatures drop into the 70s. There’s a few chances for rain heading into the first part of next week. Confidence is low and it doesn’t look like it will be a drought buster. Confidence is high temperatures stay in the 70s.