Cloudy but dry for Black Friday shopping

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’ll be cloudy and cool Thursday night.

THURSDAY NIGHT: We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with lows falling near freezing. There’s a slight chance central Indiana may see a stray sprinkle or light shower overnight but, if so, it will be light.

FRIDAY: If you’re up early to do some Black Friday shopping, it will be cool but not too bad. Temperatures will start out in the lower 30s and climb into the middle 40s for the afternoon. It will be cloudy but dry so you can leave the rain gear at home.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies will stay mostly cloudy but rain will begin to develop late Friday night. Lows fall into the middle and upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Be prepared for moderate to heavy rain at times on and off during the day. It’s going to be a little breezy, too, with winds out of the south and southwest from 10-15 mph. Highs will climb into the upper 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A weak system will pass through the state Sunday. This will bring us a chance for a few showers and even a wintry mix later in the day. If you’re heading to the Colts game, be sure to bundle up and be prepared for rain. Highs Sunday will climb into the middle 40s. The new workweek will bring quiet weather and some sunshine at times. Temperatures will stay in the low to middle 40s, right around normal for this time of year.