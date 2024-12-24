Cloudy Christmas Eve, rainy Christmas Day | Dec 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mostly cloudy skies heading into the holiday. We will see a wet rather than a white Christmas across Indiana.

TODAY: A little bit of patchy fog maybe possible very early this morning. Mostly cloudy conditions for your Christmas Eve. Temperatures will stay fairly steady into the low 40s. Normal high for this time of year right around 38 so we will be about 5 degrees or so above normal. Much of the day will be dry but rain chances do arrive later tonight and into Christmas Day. Winds will also be light and variable throughout much of the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Overcast conditions later tonight low temperatures will fall into the 30s. We may see a little bit of patchy fog develop once again overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. Rain chances will be scattered after midnight. If you are heading to any church services later tonight you may see a few spotty showers closer to 11:00 p.m. or midnight. Also be on the lookout for the possibility of a little bit of patchy fog.

WEDNESDAY/CHRISTMAS DAY: rain showers will be possible on your Christmas day. They will begin early in the morning and continue to be scattered on and off throughout the afternoon. High temperatures will be climbing into the 40s which is well above normal for this time of the year. Rain showers will be relatively light but remain possible on and off throughout the entire day.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: temperatures get even warmer as we head into the end of the week. Look for dry conditions on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Thursday climb into the lower 50s. We see temperatures climb even more for Friday and Saturday. Highs may reach mid and upper 50s at times especially on Saturday. Rain chances really ramp up and become likely for your Saturday. We may see a few more scattered showers on Sunday. Right now it looks like rain chances come to an end on Monday and we will see dry conditions to begin the new week and the last final week of 2024.