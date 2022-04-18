Weather Blog

Cloudy, cool and breezy afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Light rain and even a few snow showers will be possible very early this morning. It’s going to be a cloudy, cool and breezy afternoon.

TODAY: The rain and snow showers come to an end by the middle of the morning. Little snow accumulation is expected from this system. Areas north of Indianapolis may see a light dusting or up to an inch on grassy/elevated surfaces. It stays cloudy, cool and a bit breezy this afternoon. Temperatures stay in the upper 40s today. Winds may gust at times close to 20-25 mph today. A few spotty showers or light sprinkles may pop during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Any showers come to an end this evening. We’ll stay mostly cloudy. It turns chilly with lows in the middle 30s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures slowly climb into the lower 50s for the afternoon. This is still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. It will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

WEDNESDAY: Rain returns for the middle of the week. We’ll see a good chance for rain on Wednesday. Highs climb into the upper 50s near 60 which is much closer to normal for this time of year.

8DAY FORECAST: A few more showers will be possible on Thursday. Some sunshine comes out for the end of the week and next weekend. The big weather story will be the temperatures. Highs climb into the upper 60s Thursday and into the upper 70s for the weekend.