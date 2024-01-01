Cloudy skies remain to start 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beware of some slick spots on the roadways this morning, especially north of the Indy metro area! Indianapolis recorded its first measurable snow of the 2023-24 season. Cloudy skies are in place now as most of the flurries/light snow has exited.

TODAY: Cloudy skies remain in place for the entire day. Isolated flurries/drizzle will be possible in the morning mainly. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease. Low temperatures in the mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. High temperatures will be running above average in the low 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A quiet work week is in store to kick off 2024. Most of the week will feature high temperatures near avg. (average high 37). This weekend needs to be monitored. A stronger low-pressure system will develop to our south. A closer track to Indiana will bring in a decent chance of rain/snow. Details will be refined over the coming days depending on the track of this system.