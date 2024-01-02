Cloudy skies to start, breezy with some sunshine Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Near normal temperatures will start off the new year. It’s going to be a bit breezy at times today with some sunshine for your Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: A chilly and cloudy start with wind chill values into the teens early this morning. Lots of clouds for the first part of the day. We may see a little sunshine later this afternoon. It is going to be a dry day with high pressure not too far away. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south and southwest. They may gust up to 20 miles per hour at times. Highs today climb into the upper 30s here in central Indiana with lower 40s in southern Indiana.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy and it turns chilly tonight. Lows fall into the middle 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies return for much of Wednesday. There’s a chance for a few lake effect snow showers that may develop in northern sections of the state. The rest of the state will see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay right around normal for this time of year in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

THURSDAY: It looks like we may finally see some sunshine on Thursday as skies become partly cloudy. Temperatures do drop a little for the day. Highs climb into the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: A quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 30s near 40.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast for a potential storm system. Right now it looks like we may see a rain and snow mix. It’s still a little too early to tell of the exact track but there is a chance we may see all snow from this system. Stay tuned to the forecast. Best chance of precipitation will be early Saturday all the way through early Sunday morning. Highs climb into the upper 30s for both weekend days.