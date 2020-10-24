Cloudy Sunday with rain returning Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–It will be clear and dry this evening with clouds increasing overnight.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase throughout the night. It stays dry and cool. Lows fall into the upper 30s near 40.

SUNDAY: It stays overcast during much of the day on Sunday as a storm system approaches the state. It looks like much of the day stays dry and cool with temperatures 10 degrees below normal. Look for highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few showers well after midnight. Lows around 40.

MONDAY: Another cloudy day with a good chance of showers in the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll see a cooler day with highs around 50. Rainfall amounts may reach a half an inch in spots.

Trending Headlines

8DAY FORECAST: Showers continue on Tuesday with highs staying in the upper 40s. Wednesday stays dry with a mix of sun and clouds but more rain returns on Thursday. Temperatures stay in the low and middle 50s. It looks dry with some sunshine for Halloween.