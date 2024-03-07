Cloudy Thursday with heavy rain Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of clouds today with a little patchy drizzle and mist. Heavy rain moves into the state Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: A few pockets of drizzle and mist out there this morning. It’s going to be another dreary day with mainly cloudy skies. We may see a few pockets of sunshine but most locations stay cloudy. Winds won’t be that bad today and temperatures climb into the middle 50s. Normal high for this time of the year is into the upper 40s so a few degrees above normal.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading to the Pacers game tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies. It will be dry with mainly cloudy skies for your walk into the fieldhouse. Temperatures will be into the 50s.

HEAVY RAIN

Friday: Rain develops after midnight and will be with us during the Friday morning commute. It may be moderate to heavy at times Friday. We may see a little lull in the precipitation when the rain becomes scattered around the lunch hour. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s with breezy conditions. Winds may gust near 20 to 25 miles per hour on Friday.

A secondary wave moves across the state late Friday into Saturday. The two waves will produce the potential for 1 to 2 inches of rainfall across the state.

SATURDAY: It’s going to be rainy and a bit breezy at times Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour before you head to bed Saturday night or when you wake up early Sunday morning. We will return to Daylight Saving Time and “spring forward” one hour. It is also a great time to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries.

8DAY FORECST: Chilly air moves into the state on Sunday. Highs stay in the upper 40s which is actually right around normal for this time of the year. Next week temperatures climb back into the 60s.