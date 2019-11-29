Cloudy Friday, wet weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overcast Friday with rain heading this way for the weekend.

FRIDAY: If you’re out shopping early this morning you may run into a few spotty sprinkles. Otherwise, look for another grey day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to middle 40s. If you’re heading out to the Circle of Lights tonight or the Pacers game, it will be dry. But later tonight we’ll see showers developing.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Much of the evening will be dry but showers develop late tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Moderate to heavy rain is likely on and off throughout the day Saturday. If you have any plans outside bring along the rain gear. Some areas may pick up an inch of rain. It’s going to be breezy, too. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph but they may gust near 20 at times. Highs climb into the middle and upper 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The heavy rain shifts to a few scattered showers Saturday night. Lows fall into the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: We’ll end the weekend with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. A weak system passes through the state bringing a chance for some light precipitation. A few light showers or a wintry mix will move through. Highs climb into the middle 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: Clouds hang around on Monday. It’s going to be cloudy and cool with highs near 40. Quiet weather continues for much of the workweek. Look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 40s.