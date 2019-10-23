Cloudy with showers for end of week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– It’ll be breezy with clouds increasing tonight.

TONIGHT: After a sunny day, clouds will begin to increase. It’s still going to be breezy with winds from 10-20 mph. Gusts may be as high as 25-30 mph. Temperatures will fall into the low and middle 40s overnight.

THURSDAY: Clouds will increase ahead of a system that will pass through the state. It will be a little cooler than Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers in the afternoon and early evening.

FRIDAY: There’s a chance for a few showers early in the morning. Showers will come to an end by the middle part of the day. Clouds will linger through the afternoon and evening with highs staying in the 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Rain will be likely Saturday. We’ll see a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will climb to the lower 60s for the weekend. There’s a chance for a few isolated showers Sunday. Cooler air moves into the region for the first part of next week. Lows will fall into the 30s and highs will stay in the 50s. It looks to be dry Monday and Tuesday with a few showers for the middle of the week.