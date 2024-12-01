Cold air remains into the start of the work week | Dec. 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meteorological winter kicks off today with the start of December, It will feel that way with cold air remaining into the start of the work week.

TODAY: Flurries are exiting southern Indiana this morning. Clouds decrease today to mostly sunny. High temperatures in the upper 20s with wind chill values stuck in the teens for much of the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low temperatures in the teens with winds very light.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance of a few flurries. High temperatures in the upper 20s.

7-DAY FORECAST: A system will move through the upper Great Lakes on Wednesday which gives central Indiana a small chance of rain/snow and temperatures in the 40s. Colder-than-average air works back in for the end of the week with highs in the lower 30s.