Cold air remains, snow chance Friday | Jan. 7, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cold air is here to stay this week. A couple of overnight lows are expected to be in the single digits with wind chill values below zero.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies for today with winds not as gusty finally. High temperatures in the upper 20s.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures in the single digits and low teens. Temperatures will be colder for areas with a higher snowpack. Wind chills will also be near zero or below zero early Wednesday.

TOMORROW: More peaks of sunshine finally get back to into the area. Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 20s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Wednesday night will feature our coldest temperatures of the week with widespread wind chill values below zero. Another system may impact our area late Friday with snow. It is just too early to tell the exact details with this storm this far out.